Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €55.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

Basf Stock Up 1.4 %

BASFY stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

