Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Basf from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Basf Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

