BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.84 Million

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $443,090.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

