BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.54.
BCE Trading Down 1.0 %
BCE stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.36. 1,055,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.23. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
