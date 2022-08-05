BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

BCE stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.36. 1,055,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.23. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

About BCE

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.