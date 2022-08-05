Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

