Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.12. 47,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

