Belden (NYSE:BDC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Belden by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

