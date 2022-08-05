Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

