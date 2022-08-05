Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management decreased their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

