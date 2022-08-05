BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 113644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 10.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 14.75.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
