Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 12.5%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 33,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 56,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

