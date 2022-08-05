Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.40 EPS.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

