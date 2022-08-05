BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BGC Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in BGC Partners by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

