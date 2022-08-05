BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
BGC Partners Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.
BGC Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.