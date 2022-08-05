BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 42,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

