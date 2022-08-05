BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BGSF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

