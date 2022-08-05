BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 21,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

