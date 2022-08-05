BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.21) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

