Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $69.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 3,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,006,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

