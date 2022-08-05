BidiPass Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $82,150.40 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

