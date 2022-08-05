Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

