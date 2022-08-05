Binemon One Day Trading Volume Hits $731,234.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $731,234.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars.

