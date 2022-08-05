Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.43.

TECH stock traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,437. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.25. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

