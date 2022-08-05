BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

