Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

