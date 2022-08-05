BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

