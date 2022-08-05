BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, RTT News reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. 2,100,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,517. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 369.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 48.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

