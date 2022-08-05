BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, RTT News reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. 2,100,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,517. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 369.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 48.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
