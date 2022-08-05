BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $95.26, with a volume of 34817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

