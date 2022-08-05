Birdchain Price Tops $0.0002 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 59.5% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $61,177.39 and $1.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

