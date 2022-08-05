Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,495.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

