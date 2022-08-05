Bitspawn Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,321.48 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $439,321.48 and approximately $3,365.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
