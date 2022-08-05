BitTube (TUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $970.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $243,748.78 and approximately $970.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00690311 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 350,495,257 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

