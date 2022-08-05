Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. 14,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

