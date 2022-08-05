BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $891,279.59

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $891,279.59 and $73.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,526,069 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

