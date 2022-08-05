BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackLine stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 668,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,384. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

