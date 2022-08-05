BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.