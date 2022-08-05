BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.