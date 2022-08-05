BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,685. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

