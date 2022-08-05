BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MUC opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

