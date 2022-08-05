BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

