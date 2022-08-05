BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
