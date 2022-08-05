BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MYD opened at $11.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

