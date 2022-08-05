BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

