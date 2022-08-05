BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market cap of $761.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

