BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.04 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

