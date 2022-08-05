Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 485,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,751,850. Block has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Block had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $301,359.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,815.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,917 shares of company stock valued at $22,941,689 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Block by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Block by 10,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

