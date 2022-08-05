Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.47. Approximately 599,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,125,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Block Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,917 shares of company stock valued at $22,941,689. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

