Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $941,626.39 and $487.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

