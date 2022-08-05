bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

BLUE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 207,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $26.07.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 62,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

