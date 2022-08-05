Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 0.7 %

BVH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

