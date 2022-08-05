BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.5 %

BlueLinx stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. 3,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,081. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.