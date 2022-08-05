BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on BXC. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,144. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $750.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $4,351,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,709,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.